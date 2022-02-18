Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 712,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 506,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLVM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.17. 407,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,173. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.89.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

