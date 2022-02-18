Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Synalloy stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Henry L. Guy bought 23,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $332,794.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 335,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,793. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

