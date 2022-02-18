SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $828.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00269406 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000876 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,545,141 coins and its circulating supply is 123,637,756 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

