T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.70 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.20. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 193,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 466,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.