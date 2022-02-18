Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TLOFF stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.