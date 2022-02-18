Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 293,033 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.71. 4,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

