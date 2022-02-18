Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Down 11.1%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.
About Tanfield Group (LON:TAN)
Recommended Stories
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.