Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Down 11.1%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

