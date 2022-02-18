Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

