Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 4.2%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.33. 1,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.