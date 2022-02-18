Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 4.2%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.33. 1,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
