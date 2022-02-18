Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Targa Resources worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 443,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of TRGP opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

