Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 935 ($12.65) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 765 ($10.35) on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 624.40 ($8.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 821.20 ($11.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 693.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.