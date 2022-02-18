TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Scotiabank

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TRP stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

