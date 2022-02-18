TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

