TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy stock opened at C$66.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.81. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$53.20 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.11.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Insiders have sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock worth $2,488,772 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

