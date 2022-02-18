TD Securities Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

TSE:LB opened at C$43.24 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$31.81 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

