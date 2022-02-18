TD Securities Raises Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$250.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNAF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.00. 2,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.83. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

