Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.79.
About Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)
