Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.79.

About Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

