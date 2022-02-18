Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 13,800 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Price Michael F purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

