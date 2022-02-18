Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

TLPFY opened at $177.98 on Friday. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $229.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

