TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$30.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.46.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at C$31.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.53. TELUS has a one year low of C$24.93 and a one year high of C$32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.51%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.