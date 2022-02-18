TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$30.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.46.
Shares of T stock opened at C$31.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.53. TELUS has a one year low of C$24.93 and a one year high of C$32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.