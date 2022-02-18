Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of TENB traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 568,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,966. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

