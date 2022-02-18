Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ternium by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ternium by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ternium by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ternium by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

