Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $272.25

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.25 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 300.30 ($4.06). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 294.75 ($3.99), with a volume of 16,017,927 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.40) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.17) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.34).

The stock has a market cap of £22.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.67.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

