Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $272.25

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.25 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 300.30 ($4.06). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 294.75 ($3.99), with a volume of 16,017,927 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.40) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.17) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.34).

Get Tesco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £22.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.67.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.