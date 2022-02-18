TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TESS stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

