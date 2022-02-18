Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN opened at $164.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.