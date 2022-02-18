Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 196.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.