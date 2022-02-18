Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.11. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8857 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

