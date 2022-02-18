The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,204 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 425,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES opened at $21.47 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

