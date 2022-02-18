The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 29.5% in January

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,903,000 after buying an additional 222,897 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

