The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 164,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,026. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

