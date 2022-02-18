The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 216,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

