The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

GAB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 448,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,172. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 100.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

