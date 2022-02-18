The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 4th

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

