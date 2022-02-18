The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,093 ($14.79) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($14.72). Approximately 93,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 101,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,084 ($14.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of £797.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

