The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 6,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,684. The company has a market cap of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. On average, research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

