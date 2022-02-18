The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 11,012 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,696,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

