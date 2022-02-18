The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $951,000 Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 382.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,186. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATGE opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -301.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

