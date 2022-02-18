The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 231,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.63 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.