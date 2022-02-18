The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,381 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

