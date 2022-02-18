The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.85).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of RTN traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.34). 1,027,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.40 million and a PE ratio of 20.81. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.10.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
