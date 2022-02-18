The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.85).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RTN traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.34). 1,027,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.40 million and a PE ratio of 20.81. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.10.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($113,667.12).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.