The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 69,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $928.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

