The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Steve Hare Acquires 3,000 Shares

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 683 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($27,726.66).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 685.20 ($9.27) on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 556 ($7.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.67). The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 779.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 752.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 730 ($9.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.95) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 736.43 ($9.97).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

