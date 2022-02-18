The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce sales of $14.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.15 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $49.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

TJX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.02. 110,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

