The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Toro worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

