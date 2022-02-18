TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.41

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 70571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on TheMaven in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TheMaven alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter.

About TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.