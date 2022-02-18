TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.41

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 70571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on TheMaven in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.
About TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)
TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TheMaven (MVEN)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.