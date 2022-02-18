Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 665,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,564. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

