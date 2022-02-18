TheStreet Downgrades Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) to D

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of -4.63.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $1,145,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

