TheStreet Lowers CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.