TheStreet Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.14. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

