THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

